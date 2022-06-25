Joburg EMS on Khaya Magadla: We'll know by end of Saturday what the next step is
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg's emergency services (EMS) said they will know what the next step is by the end of Saturday - in the search for Khaya Magadla.
Saturday marks thirteen days since the six-year-old fell into an open manhole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.
A missing person’s case was opened at the Moroka police station – when Magadla’s friends returned home without him.
This prompted a frantic search in the park where he was last seen.
There’s still no sign of the boy following a resource-intensive operation involving rescue technicians from the EMS and police-specialised units.
The team has used high-end technology to collect video footage of the sewer pipeline – where it was initially believed Magadla may have been trapped.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said after concluding a search of the split chamber at the Olifantsvlei water treatment plant – they will be handing over the search to the police.
“As soon as we have explored the three lines, we have covered everywhere then we will be able to hand over to them, then from there they will be able to take over - to continue with their part of investigations.’’
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS on Khaya Magadla: We'll know by end of Saturday what the next step is
