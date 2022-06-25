Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years
Former factory worker, Khabane Lame has become the most followed star on TikTok only two years after he created an account on the social media app.
Lame who is known for his parody TikTok clips in which he silently mocks the elaborate videos of influencers, worked as a machine operator in a factory near Turin, Italy, before being retrenched at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
@khaby.lame
🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️#learnfromkhaby #LearnWithTikTok #ImparaConTikTok♬ suono originale - Khabane lame
RELATED: Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'
Lame was born in Senegal in 2000 before he immigrated with his parents to Italy the following year.
Although he has lived in Italy for almost all his life, Lame does not have Italian citizenship.
@khaby.lame
Thanks for your help my bro @Ed Sheeran . 👇🏾what's your favorite song of my brother ED 🎶??#learnfromkhaby #learnwithtiktok #imparacontiktok♬ suono originale - Khabane lame
As of 22 June 2022, Lame surpassed American teen, Charli D’Amelio as the most followed star on TikTok.
His account @khaby.lame has 143.8 million followers, and has even seen him collaborate with the likes of music superstar Ed Sheeran on one of his videos.
D’Amelio is right behind with 142.6 million followers.
Lame's videos have garnered more than 2.3 billion likes in total, and as of October 2021, eight of the 25 most-liked videos on TikTok are his.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years
