Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
- The documentary "Girl, Taken" premieres at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival on Saturday evening
- It tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside and reunited with her biological parents 17 years later
- Sara-Jayne King chats to Nurse about her journey of healing in a moving interview
The story of Zephany Nurse (now known as Miché Solomon) gripped South Africa and the world when she was taken as a newborn from her mother's hospital bedside almost 25 years ago.
Nurse, who grew up as Miche Solomon, and was reunited with her biological parents 17 years after the kidnapping.
WATCH 'I'm not trying to justify what she did,' Zephany Nurse in her own words
Her almost unbelievable life story is the subject of a documentary which has its world premiere at the Labia Theatre on Saturday as part of the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.
Sara-Jane King chatted to Nurse ahead of the premiere about "Girl, Taken".
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend
She relates how the family were approached, individually, by the documentary producers in 2015 and 2016.
We obviously did speak to each other about it... It was a very personal decision... I was actually pregnant with my first baby, with my daughter… This was also part of my decision to do the documentary and share my experiences.Zephany Nurse
I wanted people to actually know what my story was... what the experience was like, and I think it was the same for my biological parents. I do think they had a much stronger story… but it was definitely something I wanted to share with the world and this country.Zephany Nurse
She explains that the family had a say, contractually, in the final edit of the doccie.
Nurse has also published a book on her life - she says while her healing is still taking place, the memoir and the film have helped on that journey.
I wouldn’t say it's completed healing, but when I do read the book and I’ve seen snippets of the documentary... I’ve seen how much I’ve grown... and also my parents...Zephany Nurse
What does she want people to take away from this highly emotional film?
Ultimately, it's a story of hope says Solomon.
I want them to see that everybody… got hurt who is in this story and that there is light at the end of the tunnel... Whatever difficult situation you’re going through where you can’t seem to see yourself through that situation, that there is hope...Zephany Nurse
... definitely also to see how important it is to know what the consequences are of deception and when you’re about to… destroy a person’s life with lies, betrayal and deception. This documentary clearly shows the impact of deception...Zephany Nurse
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the moving interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
More from Local
SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new changes.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police
Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.Read More
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.Read More
At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park but the cause of death is unknown at this stage.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More
Joburg EMS on Khaya Magadla: We'll know by end of Saturday what the next step is
Saturday marks thirteen days since the six-year-old fell into an open manhole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Understanding vitiligo: 'It is not infectious or life-threatening' says expert
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati on the cause and treatment of the skin condition on this World Vitiligo Day.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More
'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster
Pippa Hudson talks to author and disaster expert Lucy Easthope on her new book titled 'When The Dust Settles'.Read More
Drakensberg Boys Choir brings 'something special' to Joburg Theatre
Headmaster Dave Cato, speaks to Bongani about the 'Drakensberg Boys Choir' two-night live show.Read More
The Soil to give you a taste of their upcoming album
Bongani chats to Singer, Composer and Producer of The Soil, Ntsika Fana Ngxanga on their upcoming album along with tracks from their earlier work.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Seven ways to cozy up this cold winter weekend
Bulk up on comfort food, keep toasty with live tunes and beat the winter blues with these entertaining pastimes.Read More
Unplugged: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane says music is a tool for healing
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to composer and saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane about his newest project and the role music plays in his life.Read More
From analogue to Netflix, how do South African's watch TV?
Clement Manyathela spoke to the head of policy at Media Monitoring Africa Thandi Smith, journalist and independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira and Broadcast Research Council of South Africa CEO Gary Whitaker about the television landscape in South Africa.Read More
More from Entertainment
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years
The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic.Read More
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle
Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world.Read More
WATCH: Mom falling and mooning everybody at child's sport's day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend
After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.Read More
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok
Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds.Read More
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show
Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live.Read More
Have you heard of sleep divorce? TV host Carson Daly has done it
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to singer Belinda Davids on her upcoming show at the Joburg Theatre titled ‘The Greatest Love of All’ which covers some of Whitney Houston’s musical legacy.Read More