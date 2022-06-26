ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
The ANC says last night's court decision to dismiss an urgent last-minute bid to halt its elective conference is a sign that it handled issues around its quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly.
This is after an application brought by Ekurhuleni delegate - Jabulani Sithole was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.
Sithole wanted this weekend's conference halted - arguing they had been unfairly left out.
This added further delays to the conference's programme, stalling the election of a new leadership structure in the province.
ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe addressed the media in the early hours of Sunday morning on this matter.
We have never said that we are going to come back and expel those who…Remember the ANC would have had a hard line stance on cadres who took the organisation to court. But we realised that I mean, perhaps the rules of natural justice cannot necessarilly allow.
Mabe said this reaffirmed their position that the NEC and PEC weren’t at fault.
#ANCGP | ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party welcomes the court outcome, adding they were always certain it would play out in their favour. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/YP3HBG2pAl— Nokukhanya ‘Siri’ Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) June 25, 2022
Meanwhile its neck-and-neck between the two major lobby groups with one supporting Lebogang Maile’s bid to become ANC provincial chairperson and the other backing Panyaza Lesufi, the current deputy chair, to become the ANC’s number one in the province.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
More from Politics
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights
US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More
'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption WatchRead More
Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane
Mandy Weiner spoke to One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, about Chief Justice Zondo’s recommendation that a president be directly elected.Read More
Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report
The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the state capture commission findings.Read More
'Our democracy is too valuable to lose,' - Maharaj on the future of our country
Clement Manyathela spoke to apartheid activist, political prisoner, and former cabinet minister Mac Maharaj about his life through the struggle and the current state of our country.Read More
Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture says a criminal case should be re-opened against the former spy boss for his parallel agency.Read More
More from Local
SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new changes.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police
Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.Read More
At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park but the cause of death is unknown at this stage.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More
Joburg EMS on Khaya Magadla: We'll know by end of Saturday what the next step is
Saturday marks thirteen days since the six-year-old fell into an open manhole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.Read More