ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'





The ANC says last night's court decision to dismiss an urgent last-minute bid to halt its elective conference is a sign that it handled issues around its quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly.

This is after an application brought by Ekurhuleni delegate - Jabulani Sithole was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.

Sithole wanted this weekend's conference halted - arguing they had been unfairly left out.

This added further delays to the conference's programme, stalling the election of a new leadership structure in the province.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe addressed the media in the early hours of Sunday morning on this matter.

We have never said that we are going to come back and expel those who…Remember the ANC would have had a hard line stance on cadres who took the organisation to court. But we realised that I mean, perhaps the rules of natural justice cannot necessarilly allow.

Mabe said this reaffirmed their position that the NEC and PEC weren’t at fault.

#ANCGP | ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party welcomes the court outcome, adding they were always certain it would play out in their favour. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/YP3HBG2pAl — Nokukhanya ‘Siri’ Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) June 25, 2022

Meanwhile its neck-and-neck between the two major lobby groups with one supporting Lebogang Maile’s bid to become ANC provincial chairperson and the other backing Panyaza Lesufi, the current deputy chair, to become the ANC’s number one in the province.

