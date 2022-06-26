We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA
SAFA has unreservedly apologised to members of the media following an incident they call 'unfortunate' that happened on Friday, in Sandton, ahead of the association's elective congress.
Following a press conference, a heated exchange - filmed by eNCA sports journalist Hloni Mtimkhulu, took place between a national executive committee member and other members of the media, which led to a spat between the two parties, and Mtimkulu having to fend off a SAFA official.
“You know that my own history is a history of struggle for freedom of the press, freedom of speech and therefore as an institution, as an organisation we have to apologise for what happened on Friday," said Danny Jordaan - shortly after his re-election into SAFA President on Saturday.
“I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the media are valuable partners and similar unsavoury scenes cannot be allowed to happen ever again.
SAFA says it has also directly spoken to and apologised to the members of the media concerned.
This article first appeared on EWN : We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA
Source : EWN
More from Sport
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba
Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned talent management agency Roc Nation.Read More
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory
He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.Read More
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn
Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England
South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.Read More
Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs
Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking another African record.Read More
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup
South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on SuperSport.Read More