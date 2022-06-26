At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
Eastern Cape police have confirmed that at least 20 children have died in East London.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, but the The cause of death is unknown at this stage.
There is speculation that patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident that resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede. It's understood bodies are lying strewn across tables, chairs and on the floor at the club - with no obvious signs of injury.
"The SAPS confirms that indeed about 17 children were found dead inside a tavern...the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation," said SAPS provincial spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana, on Sunday morning.
Kinana says they hope to have some answers by the end of the day.
"We're hoping that before the end of the day we will know exactly what may have happened."
This article first appeared on EWN : At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
