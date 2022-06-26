



As Eastern Cape police piece together what could have led to the deaths of at least 17 patrons found inside a popular township tavern in East London, officials say they fear the death toll may soon rise.

Police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, in the early hours of Sunday morning where several bodies were found at Enyobeni tavern.

It is still unclear what led to the multiple deaths, however, police say the deceased who are believed to be teenagers showed no obvious signs of injury.

Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.

Earlier reports stated police were investigating the deaths of at least 22 people.

Binqose says there they have no reports so far of any survivors from the incident because it's unclear how many people were in the local nightclub in the first place.

This article first appeared on EWN : EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police