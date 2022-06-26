EC tragedy made even more grave by its occurrence during youth month: Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - As the death toll in a mass death inside a popular tavern in East London has increased to 20, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families of the teenagers who lost their lives.
"This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month – a time during which we celebrate young people, advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation," said the President on social media.
This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month – a time during which we celebrate young people, advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 26, 2022
While Eastern Cape police are still piecing together what could have led to the deaths of the patrons, it is still unclear what led to the multiple deaths however, they say the deceased, who are believed to be teenagers showed no obvious signs of injury.
Police were alerted by public members to the incident at Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning - where several bodies were found at Enyobeni tavern.
Eastern Cape community safety spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said there's a possibility the number of fatalities may rise even higher.
"What we can say with certainty is that it's more than 17 people that have died. The 17 were literally found on the scene here, we are told that others may have died in the hospital which put the number to 20 or just above 20 but we will be 100 percent sure the moment we remove the bodies. Unfortunately, the bodies remain here at the tavern but will be moved to a public mortuary in no time".
Binqose said there have been no reports so far of any survivors from the incident because it's unclear how many people were in the local nightclub in the first place.
This article first appeared on EWN : EC tragedy made even more grave by its occurrence during youth month: Ramaphosa
More from Local
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Family Matters: How to support your child's spiritual calling
Clement Manyathela speaks to a spiritual healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, about navigating spirituality as a child.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
LISTEN: Intelligentsia unravels state capture
Clement Manyathela speaks to Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project Khadija Sharife, former intelligence inspector general Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe and former State Security Agency head for domestic intelligence advocate Mahlodi Muofhe to look at the state capture commission final report.Read More