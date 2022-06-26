History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba
JOHANNESBURG - Roc Nation Sports International agency has signed young South African football star, Luphumlo 'Kaka' Sifumba.
Cape Town City FC’s emerging teen midfield star has become the first SA footballer to sign with the internationally-renowned talent management agency.
"Our first South African footballer. One of the brightest talents from across the continent," said Roc Nation.
REMEMBER THE NAME 👇#TBT goes to 16 year old Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba 🦁 pic.twitter.com/uqafaJwPMm— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 23, 2022
The agency, founded by US rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in 2008, has signed deals with a number of SA sports stars and is in partnerships with teams including the Sharks and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sifumba made history last season when he became the youngest player to feature in the Multichoice Diski Challenge competition - widely regarded as the biggest step to South African top-level football.
The 16-year-old was announced by retired South African rugby player, Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira - in a clip posted on Twitter as the latest athlete to join the sports management company.
"Hey Kaka, it's Beast here! I just want to welcome you to the Roc Nation family. Roc La Familia," the former Springbok said.
Our first South African footballer. One of the brightest talents from across the continent.— Roc Nation Sports International (@RocNationSI) June 23, 2022
Welcome to the family, Luphumlo ‘Kaka’ Sifumba! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/R3QoGHUHrJ
The signing of Sifumba by Roc Nation forms part of their initiative to start recruiting sports stars in the early phase of their careers.
The youngster becomes the first South African footballer to be signed while also joining other South African sports stars such as rugby players Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, and cricket players Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi as well as Netball star Bongiwe Msomi.
Special Player. Special talent.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 24, 2022
City teenager Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba scores on senior debut with his first touch 🤩#MondayMotivaton #DSTVCompactCup pic.twitter.com/SaXxPx7p1u
15 year old Kaka Sifumba becomes the youngest player in City history to feature in the DStv Diski Challenge!— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 25, 2021
Big talent, bright future 🌟 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/XjIK3SQixS
This article first appeared on EWN : History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba
