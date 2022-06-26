Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba

26 June 2022 3:17 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Cape Town City
Roc Nation
Luphumlo 'Kaka' Sifumba

Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned talent management agency Roc Nation.

JOHANNESBURG - Roc Nation Sports International agency has signed young South African football star, Luphumlo 'Kaka' Sifumba.

Cape Town City FC’s emerging teen midfield star has become the first SA footballer to sign with the internationally-renowned talent management agency.

"Our first South African footballer. One of the brightest talents from across the continent," said Roc Nation.

The agency, founded by US rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in 2008, has signed deals with a number of SA sports stars and is in partnerships with teams including the Sharks and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sifumba made history last season when he became the youngest player to feature in the Multichoice Diski Challenge competition - widely regarded as the biggest step to South African top-level football.

The 16-year-old was announced by retired South African rugby player, Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira - in a clip posted on Twitter as the latest athlete to join the sports management company.

"Hey Kaka, it's Beast here! I just want to welcome you to the Roc Nation family. Roc La Familia," the former Springbok said.

The signing of Sifumba by Roc Nation forms part of their initiative to start recruiting sports stars in the early phase of their careers.

The youngster becomes the first South African footballer to be signed while also joining other South African sports stars such as rugby players Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, and cricket players Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi as well as Netball star Bongiwe Msomi.


This article first appeared on EWN : History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba




