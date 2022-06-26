[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat
The South African Police Service (SAPS) relies increasingly on the dogs in its K9 units to fight escalating crime in the country.
The services the canines are deployed for include narcotic, explosives and protected species detection as well as the tracking of dangerous suspects and search and rescue operations.
No wonder Cape Town's Metro Police K9 unit needed some time off this week!
Alderman JP Smith (Mayco Member for Safety and Security) posted beautiful photographs of the dog unit enjoying special time out at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.
He said Kirstenbosch granted special authorisation for the unit to enjoy its beautiful mountain trails.
"Our K9s are more than just dogs, they are partners in our fight against crime but also a partner to an officer in the unit" wrote Smith.
He says the City is "earnestly seeking ways to expand this unit to increase the valuable component of K9's" in its service.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=193071246390239&set=pcb.193073303056700
More from Local
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Family Matters: How to support your child's spiritual calling
Clement Manyathela speaks to a spiritual healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, about navigating spirituality as a child.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
LISTEN: Intelligentsia unravels state capture
Clement Manyathela speaks to Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project Khadija Sharife, former intelligence inspector general Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe and former State Security Agency head for domestic intelligence advocate Mahlodi Muofhe to look at the state capture commission final report.Read More
Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.Read More
Enyobeni tavern owner apologises for deaths, says he is investigating incident
Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu said that he was still shocked by what happened at his business premises.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Local NPO Chefs with Compassion plans to feed 300,000 people this Mandela Day
Lester Kiewit speaks to chief executive officer of SYSPRO EMEA, Mark Wilson, about Chefs with Compassion's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
'We had sold-out shows': National Arts Festival happy to be operating at 100%
Organisers of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda have welcomed the announcement by government of the dropping of COVID-19 restrictions. It means that they can now open all performances for full attendance.Read More
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks
Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.Read More
Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse?
The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for information and help for anyone who calls.Read More
Identi-TEA offers mental healthcare support to LGBTQI+ youth
Sara Jayne King spoke to two counselling psychologists who are running a support group for trans, non-binary and gender-diverse young adults, focused on mental healthcare.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Understanding vitiligo: 'It is not infectious or life-threatening' says expert
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati on the cause and treatment of the skin condition on this World Vitiligo Day.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More