Malema: No freedom without jobs, security and comfort
EFF leader Julius Malema says despite the adoption of the freedom charter in 1955, south africa is still lagging behind on many issues, with one of the main issues facing the country being joblessness and security.
Malema was addressing EFF members at a rally in Kliptown, Soweto, on Sunday.
The country is commemorating the anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter. 67 years ago, more than 30 thousand people gathered in Kliptown to adopt the document.
Malema said there is no freedom without jobs, security and comfort, adding that the party wants 'the people's government.'
"Today there is no government that is going to intimidate us. We want our government back. And we want it in the hands of black people. We want the people’s government. We don’t want Oppenheimer government...We don't want Rupert's government."
♦️In Pictures♦️— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 26, 2022
CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing at the Freedom Charter Day Rally at Walter Sisulu, in Kliptown, Gauteng.
Freedom is jobs. Freedom is work. Freedom is security. #EFFFreedomCharterDay pic.twitter.com/GAKjyp34wK
This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: No freedom without jobs, security and comfort
More from Local
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Family Matters: How to support your child's spiritual calling
Clement Manyathela speaks to a spiritual healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, about navigating spirituality as a child.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
LISTEN: Intelligentsia unravels state capture
Clement Manyathela speaks to Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project Khadija Sharife, former intelligence inspector general Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe and former State Security Agency head for domestic intelligence advocate Mahlodi Muofhe to look at the state capture commission final report.Read More