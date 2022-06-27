Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s four-day elective conference in Gauteng has officially elected its new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi voted in as the new ANC chairperson in the province.
In what was always going to be a tight race, Lesufi beat Lebogang Maile by 32 votes.
Lesufi received 575 of the votes, while Maile managed to get 543.
Results from the hotly-contested provincial conference were announced in the early hours of Monday morning, after spending at least three days deliberating over credentials.
The ANC’s four-day elective conference in Gauteng culminated in a win for Panyaza Lesufi.
Panyaza Lesufi is the new Gauteng chairperson #ANCGP pic.twitter.com/aDzMBSlXAJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2022
Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who previously served as deputy secretary, has now been elected deputy provincial chair.
Former provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, was humiliated in a three-horse race, only managing 56 votes, while music producer TK Nciza won by a slight margin to Sedibeng’s Thulani Kunene.
Tasneem Motara, who also appeared on Maile’s slate, won deputy secretary.
Morakane Mosupye, who was raised from the floor, has been elected provincial treasurer.
The ANC will announce additional members later on Monday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair
