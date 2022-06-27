Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers
South Africans should prepare for an even colder and darker winter as load shedding is expected to persist through the season.
Eskom announced on Sunday an extension on stage four power cuts, which are expected to continue until Wednesday.
According to Eskom, the planned power cuts are a result of an ongoing unprotected wage strike from workers across nine power stations.
Deadlocked negotiations between unions and Eskom’s management have placed additional strain on the struggling power supply system, with a number of frustrated citizens calling for a resolution.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.
Eskom obtained a court interdict on Friday to stop what it called illegal strike action.
Mantshantsha says the current industrial action on essential services is unlawful and negatively impacts citizens, adding that South Africans have suffered enough.
Eskom is persisting with legal action and plans to take the matter up with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), an independent body responsible for resolving workplace disputes.
Now that talks have broken down at the bargaining level, Eskom is taking it to the CCMA, and this is in addition of course, to the engagements the leadership teams are having.Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the full audio below:
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
