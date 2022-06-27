Why sanctions against Russia are not working

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
Traven Owner's liquor License revoked
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg how constant load-shedding and power cuts impact the city’s exciting night time economy.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Akio Kawahito, events promoter
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
[Analysis] Gauteng ANC Press Conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:20
National Arts Festival with full capacity after two years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Monica Newton
Today at 16:50
East London Tarven- Parent Identified the body from the incident
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ntombizonke Mgangala
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] : Factors which are adding strain to Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 18:12
Rates revolt: More communities are ditching municipal bills
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
How Access Bank is penetrating the bank market in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mrs Sugendhree Reddy - CEO Access Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem. 27 June 2022 2:49 PM
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the p... 27 June 2022 2:45 PM
Family Matters: How to support your child's spiritual calling Clement Manyathela speaks to a spiritual healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, about navigating spirituality as a child. 27 June 2022 2:12 PM
View all Local
Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair Results from the hotly-contested provincial conference were announced in the early hours of Monday morning, after spending at leas... 27 June 2022 6:43 AM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference. 26 June 2022 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight' Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power statio... 27 June 2022 1:41 PM
We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM Africa Melane interviews Bizza Motubatse, Highveld regional chairperson at NUM. 27 June 2022 9:59 AM
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces' The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable. 25 June 2022 3:15 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother. 26 June 2022 7:52 PM
[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat Kirstenbosch gave Cape Town's Metro Police K9 unit special authorisation to spend time on its beautiful mountain trails. 26 June 2022 7:40 PM
Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse? The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for info... 26 June 2022 6:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes. 25 June 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world. 24 June 2022 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 June 2022 1:00 PM
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world! The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California. 27 June 2022 12:42 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 22 June 2022 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Why sanctions against Russia are not working

27 June 2022 11:31 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wits Business School
jannie rossouw
Sanctions against Russia
War in Ukraine
Motheo Khoaripe

Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.

The Russian economy is withstanding the unprecedented sanctions heaped on it by the West and its allies.

The rouble has recovered fully, after initially tanking in the wake of sanctions.

Moscow city centre. © photoff/123rf.com

RELATED: Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries

If the goal of sanctions was the collapse of the Russian economy, then they have not worked.

If the sanctions were meant to change Vladimir Putin’s behaviour; then clearly, they are ineffective.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Professor Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) why sanctions are not working (scroll up to listen).

… The people in the country suffer, whereas the elite and the powerful do not… There is a food crisis because Ukraine has stopped producing food… There is an energy crisis because of the sanctions against Russia…

Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School

Sanctions take years to have a real effect… Mr Putin and Russia are to be blamed [for sanctions, and the resultant economic fallout] … Sanctions… are a slow poison… Not a quick fix…

Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School

RELATED: Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again

Countries imposing sanctions often also suffer, and this is clearly what we’re seeing…

Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why sanctions against Russia are not working




27 June 2022 11:31 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wits Business School
jannie rossouw
Sanctions against Russia
War in Ukraine
Motheo Khoaripe

More from Business

Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'

27 June 2022 1:41 PM

Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers

27 June 2022 11:17 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM

27 June 2022 9:59 AM

Africa Melane interviews Bizza Motubatse, Highveld regional chairperson at NUM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel

26 June 2022 1:27 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'

25 June 2022 3:15 PM

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike

24 June 2022 6:01 PM

The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'

24 June 2022 11:29 AM

John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations

24 June 2022 10:26 AM

In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound

23 June 2022 9:32 PM

Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Little-known' company sues govt over R51 sale of SAA majority stake

23 June 2022 8:57 PM

The Money Show interviews Bloomberg News journalist Loni Prinsloo about Toto Investment Holdings' court challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again

27 June 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!

27 June 2022 12:42 PM

The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks

26 June 2022 7:52 PM

Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel

26 June 2022 1:27 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Erdogan hints Turkey could re-instate death penalty over wildfire starter

25 June 2022 7:32 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke after a devastating wildfire near Marmaris destroyed 4,500 hectares of forest land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights

25 June 2022 5:35 PM

US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold

25 June 2022 1:29 PM

South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion

24 June 2022 5:31 PM

The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Thursday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle

24 June 2022 12:32 PM

Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vladimir Putin’s face is unrecognisably swollen – everybody can see that'

23 June 2022 11:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Irina Filatova - history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN on the Russian president's health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'

24 June 2022 11:29 AM

John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound

23 June 2022 9:32 PM

Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love

22 June 2022 8:00 PM

Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report

22 June 2022 7:14 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world

21 June 2022 9:05 PM

Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way

20 June 2022 3:40 PM

Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time

16 June 2022 4:00 PM

The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period

15 June 2022 9:27 PM

Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'

15 June 2022 8:23 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'

15 June 2022 12:51 PM

Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Enyobeni tavern owner apologises for deaths, says he is investigating incident

Local

Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair

Politics Local

Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa lauds public's resilience, bravery of frontline workers amid pandemic

27 June 2022 2:53 PM

DA urges Parly to stablish ad hoc committee to investigate Phala Phala farm saga

27 June 2022 2:51 PM

Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again

27 June 2022 2:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA