Why sanctions against Russia are not working





The Russian economy is withstanding the unprecedented sanctions heaped on it by the West and its allies.

The rouble has recovered fully, after initially tanking in the wake of sanctions.

If the goal of sanctions was the collapse of the Russian economy, then they have not worked.

If the sanctions were meant to change Vladimir Putin’s behaviour; then clearly, they are ineffective.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Professor Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) why sanctions are not working (scroll up to listen).

… The people in the country suffer, whereas the elite and the powerful do not… There is a food crisis because Ukraine has stopped producing food… There is an energy crisis because of the sanctions against Russia… Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School

Sanctions take years to have a real effect… Mr Putin and Russia are to be blamed [for sanctions, and the resultant economic fallout] … Sanctions… are a slow poison… Not a quick fix… Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School

Countries imposing sanctions often also suffer, and this is clearly what we’re seeing… Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School

