Family Matters: How to support your child's spiritual calling





Understanding and navigating a spiritual calling as a child can be overwhelming and demanding.

Some families consult pastors to pray away the calling as they perceive it as demonic.

Spiritual healer Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi told Manyathela that the parents or guardians of these children should avoid demonising traditional spirituality.

Ndlanzi added that families that perform rituals to delay the calling for a child should continue to love them for who they are.

I have found in my experience as a gobela is when you make them understand that there is nothing wrong with them having a calling and you don't demonise the calling for them, they always find a way that does not disturb them. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi - spiritual healer

I am encouraging parents that even when you do a ritual to actually ask it to slow down, still affirm your children because that is healthy for their minds and they can love themselves as called children, as indigo children, as rainbow children, not actually feeling like they are different from other kids. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi - spiritual healer

