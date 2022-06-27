Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!
A 17-year-old Chihuahua mix called Mr. Happy Face has been crowned the official 2022 winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog contest.
"This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique" says the competition's official web page.
According to Mr Happy Face's official bio, the rescue pup was adopted from a shelter in Arizona by his owner Jeneda Benally in 2021.
"He came from a hoarder’s house where the conditions were deplorable. He was a survivor of abuse and neglect" says Benally.
The furless hound with the lolling tongue and tuft of grey hair hadn't been expected to live very long, but he's proved his naysayers wrong and is still going at the ripe old age of seventeen.
Mr Happy Face beat off some stiff competition from a motley crew of messed-up mugs.
Check out the runner's up!
The ugliest dog competition has been going for 50 years and resumed this past weekend following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!
Source : https://www.instagram.com/jenedabenally/
