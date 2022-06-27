Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) said they have minimum human resources to keep a close eye on compliance.
This comes in the wake of the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in East London, where 21 teenagers died at the weekend.
The community in the area claimed that the board was supplying licences to tavern owners who sold alcohol to teenagers.
The board met up with community members today and on Sunday to talk about the non-compliance failures of the tavern, emphasizing that the community should remember that they have recourse to report non-compliance cases by liquor traders.
ECLB spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said that the board had not received complaints from community members about the tavern's tendency to sell alcohol to minors and if this is not done, there is not much that they could do.
He said they have 16 inspectors tasked with monitoring 7,500 liquor outlets.
From our point of view we don't have any record of the cases that we received but we are not suggesting that there hasn't been any problems. There would have been problems, but the thing is, if they are not reported to us, there's very little we can do about them.Mgwebi Msiya, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Liquor Board
Though Msiya does recognise the board's overall responsibility to enforce and monitor compliance, he says the board does all it can with the resources it has.
I think the biggest challenge that we are confronted with as the liquor authority is that we are having very few number of inspectors. I think, at the moment, we are having about sixteen liquor inspectors that have to look after more than 7,500 liquor outlets in the province. So, the problem of capacity makes it difficult for us.Mgwebi Msiya, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Liquor Board
Listen to more below.
