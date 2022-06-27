A look into ANC's Gauteng provincial conference

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg how constant load-shedding and power cuts impact the city’s exciting night time economy.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Akio Kawahito, events promoter
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
[Analysis] Gauteng ANC Press Conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:20
National Arts Festival with full capacity after two years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Monica Newton
Today at 16:50
East London Tarven- Parent Identified the body from the incident
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ntombizonke Mgangala
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] : Factors which are adding strain to Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 18:12
Rates revolt: More communities are ditching municipal bills
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
How Access Bank is penetrating the bank market in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mrs Sugendhree Reddy - CEO Access Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem. 27 June 2022 2:49 PM
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the p... 27 June 2022 2:45 PM
View all Local
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference. 26 June 2022 12:17 PM
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly' This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the J... 26 June 2022 10:32 AM
View all Politics
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight' Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power statio... 27 June 2022 1:41 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the... 27 June 2022 11:17 AM
View all Business
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
Local NPO Chefs with Compassion plans to feed 300,000 people this Mandela Day Lester Kiewit speaks to chief executive officer of SYSPRO EMEA, Mark Wilson, about Chefs with Compassion's Mandela Day initiative. 27 June 2022 12:33 PM
'We had sold-out shows': National Arts Festival happy to be operating at 100% Organisers of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda have welcomed the announcement by government of the dropping of COVID-... 27 June 2022 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world. 24 June 2022 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 June 2022 1:00 PM
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world! The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California. 27 June 2022 12:42 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 22 June 2022 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

A look into ANC's Gauteng provincial conference

27 June 2022 1:12 PM
by Zaid Kriel

The ANC has officially elected its new Gauteng leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi becoming ANC chairperson for the province.
ANC Gauteng's 14th Provincial Conference. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN.

At the conclusion of the African National Congress' (ANC) hard-fought provincial elective conference, Panyaza Lesufi reigned supreme. In the early hours of Monday morning, Lesufi was named the new provincial chair for the ANC in Gauteng.

Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, spoke to Mandy about the conference and its outcomes.

Scroll up for audio.

Related: Gauteng ANC elects new leadership with Panyaza Lesufi as chair


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A look into ANC's Gauteng provincial conference




27 June 2022 1:12 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Trending

Enyobeni tavern owner apologises for deaths, says he is investigating incident

Local

Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair

Politics Local

Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa lauds public's resilience, bravery of frontline workers amid pandemic

27 June 2022 2:53 PM

DA urges Parly to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala farm saga

27 June 2022 2:51 PM

Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again

27 June 2022 2:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA