A look into ANC's Gauteng provincial conference





ANC Gauteng's 14th Provincial Conference. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN.

At the conclusion of the African National Congress' (ANC) hard-fought provincial elective conference, Panyaza Lesufi reigned supreme. In the early hours of Monday morning, Lesufi was named the new provincial chair for the ANC in Gauteng.

Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, spoke to Mandy about the conference and its outcomes.

Scroll up for audio.

