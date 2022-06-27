



With latest extension to load shedding, Eskom has blamed this on worker strikes resulting from conflict between the utility and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday.

Eskom is currently involved in protracted wage increase talks with unions, including the NUMSA.

Mandy spoke with CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Wayne Duvenage, to get a sense of what to expect next.

I think our electricity power plants are key points that shouldn't be subjected to this type of action because you can cripple a country overnight. They are at the negotiating table and don't think there should be any labour action or strike while they are still negotiating. Wayne Duvenage - CEO of OUTA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'