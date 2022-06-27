Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
With latest extension to load shedding, Eskom has blamed this on worker strikes resulting from conflict between the utility and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday.
Eskom is currently involved in protracted wage increase talks with unions, including the NUMSA.
Mandy spoke with CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Wayne Duvenage, to get a sense of what to expect next.
I think our electricity power plants are key points that shouldn't be subjected to this type of action because you can cripple a country overnight. They are at the negotiating table and don't think there should be any labour action or strike while they are still negotiating.Wayne Duvenage - CEO of OUTA
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
More from Business
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.Read More
We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM
Africa Melane interviews Bizza Motubatse, Highveld regional chairperson at NUM.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike
The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.Read More
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'
John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations
In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.Read More
More from Local
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Family Matters: How to support your child's spiritual calling
Clement Manyathela speaks to a spiritual healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, about navigating spirituality as a child.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
LISTEN: Intelligentsia unravels state capture
Clement Manyathela speaks to Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project Khadija Sharife, former intelligence inspector general Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe and former State Security Agency head for domestic intelligence advocate Mahlodi Muofhe to look at the state capture commission final report.Read More
Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.Read More