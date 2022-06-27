LISTEN: Intelligentsia unravels state capture





After four years and a total of more than 5,500 pages across all volumes, the final state capture report was released last week.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project Khadija Sharife, former intelligence inspector general Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe and former State Security Agency head for domestic intelligence advocate Mahlodi Muofhe to look at the state capture commission final report.

The state capture commission report investigated several cases of high-powered individuals involved in criminal activities and corruption including former president Jacob Zuma, spy boss Arthur Fraser and the Guptas who allegedly benefited unlawfully from approximately R15 billion worth of contracts.

According to Dintwe, this report shows that millions of rand, if not billions, were taken out of the State Security Agency without any accountability.

One person who seems to be heavily implicated in the report is Fraser, who has recently laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa linked to a 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

There have been attempted investigations into Fraser in the past, but these have not been successful and Dintwe said his attempt into investigating the spy boss was met with heavy pushback.

According to Sharife, those implicated in the report now have a vested interest in discrediting it to avoid being exposed by it.

It kind of shows how these people are interlocked to the point that today Fraser is trying to create a proxy case against the President Ramaphosa for an incident that happened in February as a way of trying to discredit the report and to continue politicising the concealment of what had taken place and what is now being exposed. Khadija Sharife, Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

With an investigation of this size, there will undoubtedly be more information exposed and hopefully a deeper investigation into those who are found to have been involved in corruption and unlawful behaviour.

