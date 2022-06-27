LISTEN: Intelligentsia unravels state capture
After four years and a total of more than 5,500 pages across all volumes, the final state capture report was released last week.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project Khadija Sharife, former intelligence inspector general Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe and former State Security Agency head for domestic intelligence advocate Mahlodi Muofhe to look at the state capture commission final report.
The state capture commission report investigated several cases of high-powered individuals involved in criminal activities and corruption including former president Jacob Zuma, spy boss Arthur Fraser and the Guptas who allegedly benefited unlawfully from approximately R15 billion worth of contracts.
According to Dintwe, this report shows that millions of rand, if not billions, were taken out of the State Security Agency without any accountability.
One person who seems to be heavily implicated in the report is Fraser, who has recently laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa linked to a 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm.
There have been attempted investigations into Fraser in the past, but these have not been successful and Dintwe said his attempt into investigating the spy boss was met with heavy pushback.
According to Sharife, those implicated in the report now have a vested interest in discrediting it to avoid being exposed by it.
It kind of shows how these people are interlocked to the point that today Fraser is trying to create a proxy case against the President Ramaphosa for an incident that happened in February as a way of trying to discredit the report and to continue politicising the concealment of what had taken place and what is now being exposed.Khadija Sharife, Africa editor at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project
With an investigation of this size, there will undoubtedly be more information exposed and hopefully a deeper investigation into those who are found to have been involved in corruption and unlawful behaviour.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://twitter.com/GovernmentZA/status/1539695957180383233/photo/1
More from Local
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Family Matters: How to support your child's spiritual calling
Clement Manyathela speaks to a spiritual healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, about navigating spirituality as a child.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.Read More