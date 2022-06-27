The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Police are conducting investigations into the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern in East London at the weekend.
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about the tragedy.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, several teenagers were found dead at the Enyobeni tavern, the cause of the incident is still unknown.
A 17-year-old girl - who was present in the club - has spoken about her experience saying that teargas was sprayed, and she was trying to leave but couldn’t as it was too crowded.
The parents are of course devastated and angry about the event as they wait for answers about what happened to their children.
The tavern owner has not been arrested and has apologised for what happened while participating in the investigation.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
