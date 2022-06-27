Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg how constant load-shedding and power cuts impact the city’s exciting night time economy.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Akio Kawahito, events promoter
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
[Analysis] Gauteng ANC Press Conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:20
National Arts Festival with full capacity after two years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Monica Newton
Today at 16:50
East London Tarven- Parent Identified the body from the incident
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ntombizonke Mgangala
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] : Factors which are adding strain to Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 18:12
Rates revolt: More communities are ditching municipal bills
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
How Access Bank is penetrating the bank market in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mrs Sugendhree Reddy - CEO Access Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser

27 June 2022 2:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Security Agency
State Capture
Cope
Corruption
Dennis Bloem
Mandy Wiener
Arthur Fraser
The Midday Report
Principal Agents Network

Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.

Congress of the People (Cope) laid criminal charges against former State Security Agency (SSA) head Arthur Fraser on Monday.

The State Capture Commission found that R1.5 billion was unaccounted for at the SSA between 2012 and 2018.

It recommends that the Hawks once more investigate Fraser after Minister Siyabonga Cwele dropped inquiries on instruction by ex-President Jacob Zuma.

FILE: Former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in Parliament ahead of Scopa meeting on 7 December 2017. Picture: Eyewitness News.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem (scroll up to listen).

The Congress of the People is very serious when it comes to corruption… serious allegations levelled at Arthur Fraser, especially when it comes to the Principal Agents Network… massive abuse of taxpayers’ money… That’s why we went to the police station to open this charge…

Dennis Bloem, national spokesperson - Cope

It is not a new case… The Hawks… were nearly done, then there was interference… from former President Jacob Zuma…

Dennis Bloem, national spokesperson - Cope

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
































































