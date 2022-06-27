Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Congress of the People (Cope) laid criminal charges against former State Security Agency (SSA) head Arthur Fraser on Monday.
The State Capture Commission found that R1.5 billion was unaccounted for at the SSA between 2012 and 2018.
It recommends that the Hawks once more investigate Fraser after Minister Siyabonga Cwele dropped inquiries on instruction by ex-President Jacob Zuma.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem (scroll up to listen).
The Congress of the People is very serious when it comes to corruption… serious allegations levelled at Arthur Fraser, especially when it comes to the Principal Agents Network… massive abuse of taxpayers’ money… That’s why we went to the police station to open this charge…Dennis Bloem, national spokesperson - Cope
It is not a new case… The Hawks… were nearly done, then there was interference… from former President Jacob Zuma…Dennis Bloem, national spokesperson - Cope
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Source : Eyewitness News
