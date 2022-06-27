Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
- Almost half of the country relies on the social grants
- Civil society groups are taking a stand against the government
The Department of Social Development has come under fire for its R350 Social Distress Grant and the means test that they have introduced for applicants.
In June, the department managed to pay many beneficiaries but failed to back pay others whom it owed.
Some civil society organisations are taking the government to court because of this.
These civil society organisations are saying even if all of them are paid, there are many others who have now fallen through the cracks.
We know how government and the system works. It's not one person's decision that does this. Having said this, these issues have always been, it's another thing where the threshold were higher when the grant was introduced.Rachel Bukasa - Executive Director: Black Sash Trust
One of the most frustrating factors as well, is the fact that you can only apply online and not at their offices.
The issues are around digital knowledge, and the issue around the need for one cellphone per person.Rachel Bukasa - Executive Director: Black Sash Trust
It's said, over 45% of South Africans rely on the social relief grant.
You could listen to the interview, via the audio clip attached above.
