South Africa exports more coal to Europe

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness - Men's health
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Today at 12:05
LOADSHEDDING STAGE 6: Eskom announces possible stage 6 Loadshedding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Has SA ever experienced stage 6 loadshedding?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:15
National Union of Mineworkers say that are not behind the unprotected strike at Eskom but have given approval for it.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
William Mabapa - General Secretary at Num
Today at 12:23
UPDATE: Police rule out stampede as the cause of tragedy at Enyobeni Tavern.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:27
The South African Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape will be investigating the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr. Eileen Carter - Head of the SAHRC in the province
Today at 12:41
Many organizations asking for a probe into the National Lotteries Commission this SIU freezes former board chairperson assets.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Cubert, DA Trade and Industry spokesperson
Today at 12:45
ANC Gauteng press conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:52
Newly Elected ANC Gauteng Chair Panyaza Lesufi speaks about his new position.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC
Today at 12:56
Do we expect this cold weather to last? When will temperatures adjust?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Investment School - investing in times of uncertainty.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers. 28 June 2022 9:13 AM
Parents of victims await clarity on EC tavern deaths; owner's wife apologises They died in the early hours of Sunday morning, and no one could immediately explain what killed them. 28 June 2022 6:54 AM
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: father of deceased blames the police Xolile Malangeni said his 17-year-old would still be alive if the police did their job and patrolled such taverns. 27 June 2022 6:05 PM
View all Local
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem. 27 June 2022 2:49 PM
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the p... 27 June 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants. 28 June 2022 10:04 AM
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers. 28 June 2022 9:13 AM
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets. 28 June 2022 6:37 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Hilarious! Lady goes crazy as dog attempts to eat chipmunk she just saved Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2022 9:21 AM
Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie. 28 June 2022 6:29 AM
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world. 24 June 2022 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reach... 27 June 2022 5:30 PM
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 June 2022 1:00 PM
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world! The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California. 27 June 2022 12:42 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
South Africa exports more coal to Europe

27 June 2022 3:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.

Europe is buying more coal from South Africa right now than ever.

It is hoping to wean itself off Russian supplies by the middle of August, and South Africa is already benefitting.

In 2020, 54% of coal consumed in Europe came from Russia.

RELATED: Why sanctions against Russia are not working

When Russia invaded Ukraine, European countries immediately started to dramatically increase coal imports from South Africa, writes Alexander Onukwue of Quartz Africa.

So far this year, about 15% of all coal exports from Richard’s Bay Coal Terminal went to the European Union (EU), compared to 4% for the whole of 2021.

South Africa is the world’s fifth-largest coal exporter.

The industry employs about 200,000 people.

For more detail, read “The EU is buying more South African coal than ever”.


Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts

28 June 2022 10:04 AM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA

28 June 2022 9:13 AM

Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers.

'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets

28 June 2022 6:37 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.

EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer

28 June 2022 6:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine.

How Access Bank is penetrating the financial market in South Africa

27 June 2022 8:02 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank.

Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market

27 June 2022 7:08 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral.

Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'

27 June 2022 1:41 PM

Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.

Why sanctions against Russia are not working

27 June 2022 11:31 AM

Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.

Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers

27 June 2022 11:17 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.

We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM

27 June 2022 9:59 AM

Africa Melane interviews Bizza Motubatse, Highveld regional chairperson at NUM.

Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts

28 June 2022 10:04 AM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.

Should the legal drinking age be changed?

28 June 2022 9:43 AM

Africa Melane chats to Johan du Toit, hospitality law expert at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys about what needs to be done to change the South African legal drinking age from 18 to 21.

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA

28 June 2022 9:13 AM

Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers.

'Lottery has funded 6 old age homes, 4 rehabs but they are all not operational'

28 June 2022 8:54 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to GroundUp reporter, Raymond Joseph, about the freezing of a R27 million house belonging to former lottery boss Alfred Nevhutanda.

Parents of victims await clarity on EC tavern deaths; owner's wife apologises

28 June 2022 6:54 AM

They died in the early hours of Sunday morning, and no one could immediately explain what killed them.

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: father of deceased blames the police

27 June 2022 6:05 PM

Xolile Malangeni said his 17-year-old would still be alive if the police did their job and patrolled such taverns.

How to ensure your child's safety online

27 June 2022 5:37 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Be In Touch founder, Josh Ramsey, about parenting and social media.

Search for missing Khayalethu Magadla handed over to Joburg Water

27 June 2022 4:54 PM

Emergency services said the search reached the waste treatment plant where it would require the expertise of the Johannesburg Water technicians.

Enyobeni Tavern teen carnage: 'the solutions start with the questions' - SAMRC

27 June 2022 3:58 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to the director of the South African Medical Research Council's Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit professor Charles Parry on what we can learn from the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where twenty-one children died.

Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations

27 June 2022 3:18 PM

Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.

