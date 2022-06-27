Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices
The war in Ukraine is ongoing with devastating effects, not just for those directly involved in the conflict, but also for international markets as exports have been severely limited.
John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills - who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine - about the far-reaching impact this could have.
Odessa is the largest port for commodity exports in Ukraine and it is where most Ukrainian agricultural commodities are exported to the rest of the world.
However, as a result of the Ukraine invasion by Russia, no ships have been able to leave the port due to a naval blockade that threatens to sink any leaving vessels.
Ukraine has only been able to export a quarter of its regular agricultural exports since the invasion and the country's storage capacity is almost completely filled.
This is having a massive impact on the Ukrainian economy but also on the countries that rely on exports.
Mills believes that the real impact of this is yet to be felt, especially by Africa, and it is essential to get the ports open as soon as possible.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43008841_closeup-of-hands-of-businessman-cupping-a-ripe-ear-of-wheat-in-holding-it-in-front-of-the-fiery-orb-.html?term=wheat%2Bfarmer&vti=m9xmxzmd2k7qyx8tto-1-11
More from World
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!
The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks
Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Erdogan hints Turkey could re-instate death penalty over wildfire starter
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke after a devastating wildfire near Marmaris destroyed 4,500 hectares of forest land.Read More
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights
US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More
US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion
The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Thursday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.Read More