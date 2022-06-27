Search for missing Khayalethu Magadla handed over to Joburg Water
JOHANNESBURG - The search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla has been handed over to Johannesburg Water.
Emergency services on Monday said the search reached the waste treatment plant where it would require the expertise of the Johannesburg Water technicians.
The little boy is believed to have fallen into a manhole more than two weeks ago while he was playing with his friends at the park in Dlamini, Soweto.
Fifteen days later, there is still no sign of him following a resource-intensive operation involving rescue technicians from the EMS and police-specialised units.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi denied claims that the search was called off.
Listen to the audio below for what he had to say:
This article first appeared on EWN : Search for missing Khayalethu Magadla handed over to Joburg Water
