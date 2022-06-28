'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
- Songezo Zibi is the chairperson at think-tank, Rivonia Circle.
- He has more than 20 years of corporate experience, having also worked for Absa.
- His first memory of money was the pocket-money he received from his grandparents.
Songezo Zibi has more than 20 years of corporate experience during which he's been a communication and corporate affairs' professional and a leader in diverse industries.
Prior to joining Absa as its head of communications, he was the editor of Business Day.
He's also written extensively about South Africa's political system, economy and social dynamics.
In January 2022, he announced the launch of Rivonia Circle, a think-tank that will give birth to innovative and more effective ways of political participation.
My first relationship with money was my pocket-money that I used to get from my grandparents. If i recall, it was 10 cents per day, so I was getting 50 cents per week.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
From my first job, I bought myself a pair of jeans, a golf shirt and a pair of sneakers.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
RELATED: How can citizens enact political change? Songezo Zibi shares his vision for SA
My first pay cheque was for R4,872....it was the first time I realised that money really does not go far enough.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
Try and avoid credit if you can help it, because then you're not going to spend money that you don't have.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Source : Supplied
More from Other People's Money
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi
Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)Read More
More from Other People's Money
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More