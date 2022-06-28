Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie
For many people, it is not always easy to tell if someone is lying to you, but are there ways to scope out if someone is being truthful?
John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie.
Regardless of how good someone may think they are at lying, it is possible to pick up on signals they are not telling the truth.
According to Volkwyn, it is easiest if you are interacting with someone in person but it is possible to pick up that someone is being not telling the truth on the phone or even over email.
The moment you lie, your grammar changes, and we have no control over that. Our subconscious mind knows the truth.Lizette Volkwyn, Life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector
Volkwyn said that science and psychology have proved that if you are lying, your face and voice will betray that, even for a second, and in many cases human lie detectors are more accurate that polygraphs.
The polygraph can be manipulated; you cannot manipulate your own subconscious mind.Lizette Volkwyn, Life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector
While it is impossible to say with 100% certainty if someone is lying, if you know the signs to look out for someone can determine the truth with a fair amount of accuracy.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1910/fizkes191002569/132349883-headshot-portrait-of-shocked-african-american-man-take-off-glasses-look-at-camera-stunned-with-deal-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Hilarious! Lady goes crazy as dog attempts to eat chipmunk she just saved
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Local NPO Chefs with Compassion plans to feed 300,000 people this Mandela Day
Lester Kiewit speaks to chief executive officer of SYSPRO EMEA, Mark Wilson, about Chefs with Compassion's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
'We had sold-out shows': National Arts Festival happy to be operating at 100%
Organisers of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda have welcomed the announcement by government of the dropping of COVID-19 restrictions. It means that they can now open all performances for full attendance.Read More
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks
Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.Read More
[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat
Kirstenbosch gave Cape Town's Metro Police K9 unit special authorisation to spend time on its beautiful mountain trails.Read More
Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse?
The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for information and help for anyone who calls.Read More
Identi-TEA offers mental healthcare support to LGBTQI+ youth
Sara Jayne King spoke to two counselling psychologists who are running a support group for trans, non-binary and gender-diverse young adults, focused on mental healthcare.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More