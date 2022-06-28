Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness - Men’s health
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Today at 12:05
LOADSHEDDING STAGE 6: Eskom announces possible stage 6 Loadshedding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Has SA ever experienced stage 6 loadshedding?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:15
National Union of Mineworkers say that are not behind the unprotected strike at Eskom but have given approval for it.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
William Mabapa - General Secretary at Num
Today at 12:23
UPDATE: Police rule out stampede as the cause of tragedy at Enyobeni Tavern.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:27
The South African Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape will be investigating the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr. Eileen Carter - Head of the SAHRC in the province
Today at 12:41
Many organizations asking for a probe into the National Lotteries Commission this SIU freezes former board chairperson assets.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Cubert, DA Trade and Industry spokesperson
Today at 12:45
ANC Gauteng press conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:52
Newly Elected ANC Gauteng Chair Panyaza Lesufi speaks about his new position.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC
Today at 12:56
Do we expect this cold weather to last? When will temperatures adjust?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Investment School - investing in times of uncertainty.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants. 28 June 2022 10:04 AM
Should the legal drinking age be changed? Africa Melane chats to Johan du Toit, hospitality law expert at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys about what needs to be done to chan... 28 June 2022 9:43 AM
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers. 28 June 2022 9:13 AM
View all Local
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem. 27 June 2022 2:49 PM
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the p... 27 June 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants. 28 June 2022 10:04 AM
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers. 28 June 2022 9:13 AM
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets. 28 June 2022 6:37 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Hilarious! Lady goes crazy as dog attempts to eat chipmunk she just saved Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2022 9:21 AM
Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie. 28 June 2022 6:29 AM
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world. 24 June 2022 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reach... 27 June 2022 5:30 PM
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 June 2022 1:00 PM
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world! The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California. 27 June 2022 12:42 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie

28 June 2022 6:29 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Truth
lie detector
polygraph
lie
Lizette Volkwyn

John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie.

For many people, it is not always easy to tell if someone is lying to you, but are there ways to scope out if someone is being truthful?

John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie.

Regardless of how good someone may think they are at lying, it is possible to pick up on signals they are not telling the truth.

According to Volkwyn, it is easiest if you are interacting with someone in person but it is possible to pick up that someone is being not telling the truth on the phone or even over email.

The moment you lie, your grammar changes, and we have no control over that. Our subconscious mind knows the truth.

Lizette Volkwyn, Life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector

Volkwyn said that science and psychology have proved that if you are lying, your face and voice will betray that, even for a second, and in many cases human lie detectors are more accurate that polygraphs.

The polygraph can be manipulated; you cannot manipulate your own subconscious mind.

Lizette Volkwyn, Life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector

While it is impossible to say with 100% certainty if someone is lying, if you know the signs to look out for someone can determine the truth with a fair amount of accuracy.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie




28 June 2022 6:29 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Truth
lie detector
polygraph
lie
Lizette Volkwyn

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Hilarious! Lady goes crazy as dog attempts to eat chipmunk she just saved

28 June 2022 9:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations

27 June 2022 3:18 PM

Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local NPO Chefs with Compassion plans to feed 300,000 people this Mandela Day

27 June 2022 12:33 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to chief executive officer of SYSPRO EMEA, Mark Wilson, about Chefs with Compassion's Mandela Day initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We had sold-out shows': National Arts Festival happy to be operating at 100%

27 June 2022 11:28 AM

Organisers of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda have welcomed the announcement by government of the dropping of COVID-19 restrictions. It means that they can now open all performances for full attendance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks

26 June 2022 7:52 PM

Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat

26 June 2022 7:40 PM

Kirstenbosch gave Cape Town's Metro Police K9 unit special authorisation to spend time on its beautiful mountain trails.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse?

26 June 2022 6:39 PM

The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for information and help for anyone who calls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Identi-TEA offers mental healthcare support to LGBTQI+ youth

26 June 2022 4:02 PM

Sara Jayne King spoke to two counselling psychologists who are running a support group for trans, non-binary and gender-diverse young adults, focused on mental healthcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'

26 June 2022 2:49 PM

'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'

26 June 2022 7:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts

Business Local

'Lottery has funded 6 old age homes, 4 rehabs but they are all not operational'

Local

Should the legal drinking age be changed?

Local

EWN Highlights

Allow police to investigate Enyobeni Tavern deaths - Nkoana-Mashabane

28 June 2022 10:52 AM

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Parly urges EC govt to act in finding those responsible

28 June 2022 10:34 AM

Should the legal drinking age be changed?

28 June 2022 9:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA