EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness - Men’s health The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Shingai Mutambirwa

125 125

Today at 12:05 LOADSHEDDING STAGE 6: Eskom announces possible stage 6 Loadshedding. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 Has SA ever experienced stage 6 loadshedding? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

125 125

Today at 12:15 National Union of Mineworkers say that are not behind the unprotected strike at Eskom but have given approval for it. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

William Mabapa - General Secretary at Num

125 125

Today at 12:23 UPDATE: Police rule out stampede as the cause of tragedy at Enyobeni Tavern. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

125 125

Today at 12:27 The South African Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape will be investigating the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr. Eileen Carter - Head of the SAHRC in the province

125 125

Today at 12:41 Many organizations asking for a probe into the National Lotteries Commission this SIU freezes former board chairperson assets. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Matthew Cubert, DA Trade and Industry spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:45 ANC Gauteng press conference. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:52 Newly Elected ANC Gauteng Chair Panyaza Lesufi speaks about his new position. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC

125 125

Today at 12:56 Do we expect this cold weather to last? When will temperatures adjust? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125