EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer
- The European Union's ruling requires all smartphones to use USB-C ports for chargers.
- Apple products have always required a different type of charger to other smartphones.
- The EU ruling comes into effect in September 2024.
The European Union wants all smartphones to use a USB-C port for charging.
The new rule comes into effect in September 2024 for all smartphones sold in Europe.
Apple devices always required a different type of cable in order to charge, which left many users frustrated because these products have always been more costlier than other conventional chargers.
Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-Chief at Stuff magazine says this ruling is a game changer.
RELATED: EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Now, just about everything, expect Apple's devices charge with USB-Cs.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine
Technology changes... but what we've never really seen is kind of concerted effort from an organisation like the EU saying 'hang on a second, we're going to make it easier, better for the planet and for everybody involved'.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine
It's a game-changer because now you've got one cable you can charge everything with.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140003636_usb-type-c-connector-with-a-grey-cable-being-held-in-hand-shallow-depth-of-field-.html?vti=m9smt6y0zhtdr9se51-1-5
More from Business
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.Read More
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA
Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers.Read More
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.Read More
How Access Bank is penetrating the financial market in South Africa
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank.Read More
Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral.Read More
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
Eskom heading to CCMA to resolve wage talks deadlock with striking workers
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, on the latest developments which have added strain to the ailing power utility.Read More