Parents of victims await clarity on EC tavern deaths; owner's wife apologises
SCENERY PARK - The families of the 21 teenagers who died inside a tavern in East London will be hoping to get more clarity on Tuesday on what caused the deaths of their children.
They died in the early hours of Sunday morning, and no one could immediately explain what killed them.
Police have called for patience while parents want answers.
Meanwhile, the wife of the owner of the tavern, Vuyokazi Ndevu, has expressed her shock at what happened.
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Father of deceased blames the police • Enyobeni Tavern shut down following deaths of 21 teenagers • Scenery Park community in shock after Enyobeni Tavern deaths
Community members have described the venue as a problematic tavern.
Ndevu told journalists on Monday that she felt responsible: “It is worrying that so many children died at the place that I earn a living through. It is painful; I apologise to the families. I don’t know what to say.”
[WATCH] Earlier on, the Eastern Cape liquor board officially closed the #EnyobeniTavern pending the investigation of what could have claimed the lives of the 21 teenagers. #EnyobeniTavern pic.twitter.com/TYfLwZhBNU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2022
But some parents of the victims have shifted the blame on the police, saying there was a lack of police visibility at the venue where alcohol was served to teenagers.
The police are trying to find out what happened.
This article first appeared on EWN : Parents of victims await clarity on EC tavern deaths; owner's wife apologises
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
