'Lottery has funded 6 old age homes, 4 rehabs but they are all not operational'
Money meant for two old age homes and an athletics track ended up being used to build a mansion for former lottery boss, Alfred Nevhutanda.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze the R27 million property owned by Vhutanda Investments.
The SIU says five NPOs applied for funding from the National Lotteries Commission for R100 million but after the money was received, it was transferred to a legal firm to but the luxury mansion and furniture.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to GroundUp reporter, Raymond Joseph, about this.
At the moment, he is accused of using lottery funding to buy his elaborate home.Raymond Joseph, Reporter - GroundUp
In total, the lottery has funded six old age homes and four rehabs. They are all over the country and to this date, not a single one of them is either operational or completed in the building.Raymond Joseph, Reporter - GroundUp
