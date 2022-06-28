WATCH: Hilarious! Lady goes crazy as dog attempts to eat chipmunk she just saved
A lady trying to save a chipmunk after it got stuck in her window has gone viral.
The lady posted the video on social media and can be seen speaking to the chipmunk, explaining how she is going to save it.
The moment it was released from the window, her dog came at it for a quick snack.
Luckily, the lady was able to save it again.
Watch the full video below:
The Chipmunk Survived 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CRj3dgRry3— TheeHarlot™ (@KHipHopWorld) June 27, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : Twitter
