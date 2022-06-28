SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA
JOHANNESBURG - Local flyer, SA Airlink has signed a deal with Middle Eastern airliner, Qatar Airways, to expand operations in South Africa following the crash of Comair.
There’s little expectation that Kulula and British Airways flights will return to the skies after Comair, which accounted for 40% of the country's domestic flights, was placed under provisional liquidation earlier this month.
Many customers were left stranded after the troubled carrier made the late night announcement of the abrupt grounding of its fleet, a repeat of the March incident when the Civil Aviation Authority temporarily revoked Comair’s licence over repeated safety concerns.
Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers.
"It gives access to all of those that originate their trips from points within our network, through our main hubs, Johannesburg and Cape Town International, and then connecting on to destinations that Doha reaches through Qatar Airways – so they’ve got hundreds of destinations out of Doha and we’ve got our 55 destinations out of Johannesburg and Cape Town," Foster said.
#QatarAirways and @Fly_Airlink have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travellers more choices, enhanced services and greater connectivity between 45 destinations in 13 countries across southern Africa and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/g5nC68DHzM— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) June 27, 2022
Listen the interview from 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA
Source : @qatarairways/Twitter
