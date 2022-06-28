'Support for Ukraine seems to be ramping up' - Brooks Spector





The death toll from Russia's missile has risen to 18 with 59 other people wounded.

A Russian missile hit a crowded shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says there is still media interest in what is happening between the two countries.

What I guess is fortunate for the Ukrainians is that there has not yet been a lessening of focus on the part of those nations that are supporting it - either through providing economic assistance or military material or engaging in further sanctions and other economic measures against Russia - that seems to continue to ramp up. Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

