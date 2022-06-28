'Support for Ukraine seems to be ramping up' - Brooks Spector
The death toll from Russia's missile has risen to 18 with 59 other people wounded.
A Russian missile hit a crowded shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says there is still media interest in what is happening between the two countries.
What I guess is fortunate for the Ukrainians is that there has not yet been a lessening of focus on the part of those nations that are supporting it - either through providing economic assistance or military material or engaging in further sanctions and other economic measures against Russia - that seems to continue to ramp up.Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120686366_stop-the-brothers-hit-two-male-hands-fighting-colored-in-russian-federation-and-ukraine-flags-isolat.html?vti=md0hiclzwht59awg0h-1-8
More from World
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices
John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reaching impact this could have.Read More
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!
The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks
Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Erdogan hints Turkey could re-instate death penalty over wildfire starter
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke after a devastating wildfire near Marmaris destroyed 4,500 hectares of forest land.Read More
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights
US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More