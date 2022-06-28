Employees must be able to give constructive criticism to employers





Employees must be entitled to give constructive criticism to their managers on how they handle and execute organisational duties.

According to Neil Bierbaum, life and career coach, believes that this method will improve a healthy working environment among employers and employees.

He told Manyathela that employers giving regular praise to employees will drive excellent performance.

As a manager or the leader, you are also a member of the team, you just have a special role, you also need to receive that feedback and just because you are the boss, it doesn’t mean you know it all. Neil Bierbaum ,life and career coach

It is very clear that teams that are very good in giving feedback are key to developing a high performing team and that is absolutely very critical. Neil Bierbaum ,life and career coach

