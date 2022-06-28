Employees must be able to give constructive criticism to employers
Employees must be entitled to give constructive criticism to their managers on how they handle and execute organisational duties.
According to Neil Bierbaum, life and career coach, believes that this method will improve a healthy working environment among employers and employees.
He told Manyathela that employers giving regular praise to employees will drive excellent performance.
As a manager or the leader, you are also a member of the team, you just have a special role, you also need to receive that feedback and just because you are the boss, it doesn’t mean you know it all.Neil Bierbaum ,life and career coach
It is very clear that teams that are very good in giving feedback are key to developing a high performing team and that is absolutely very critical.Neil Bierbaum ,life and career coach
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113597699_diverse-group-of-business-people-walking-through-office-corridor-team-of-corporate-professionals-wal.html?term=female%2Bentrepreneur&vti=o9igzqkziujeaq640e-1-9
More from Local
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC
The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
Renewable energy the next step for SA
Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.Read More
Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.Read More
ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing
Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference.Read More