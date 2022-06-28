Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture





Do you want to be an actor or an actress and want to know how the industry works?

Then, the inaugural Gauteng Film Commission lecture is the place to be this Thursday at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Theatre and television legend Sello Maake kaNcube will address issues concerning the empowerment of young filmmakers in South Africa

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube says parents need to encourage children to take up the arts.

It is not as glamorous as people think, I think what we do ends up being appreciated by people but you have to put your hands in the mud to create. Sello Maake-KaNcube, award-winning actor and writer

One of the things you need to realise is that you cannot live without stories and if your child is a born storyteller you can never take that away from him. We all have different gifts. Sello Maake-KaNcube, award-winning actor and writer

Listen to the full interview below: