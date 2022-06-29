Streaming issues? Report here
Local start-up Afribiz Connect makes e-commerce easy for SMEs

* 29 June 2022 11:50 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Small businesses
Nedbank
Hands Up for Small Business

Afribiz Connect aims to drive economic growth through technology and make up for what businesses lost in the KZN unrest.

After many KZN-based businesses were devastated by riots and looting in the July 2021 unrest, owners were on the lookout for alternative measures to rebuild their businesses and livelihoods. During this time, Afribiz Connect offered solutions in the form of e-commerce websites, custom app development and market for small businesses.

Joshen Indarjee, Director at Afribiz Connect noticed the opportunity to assist these businesses and introduced them to the world of e-commerce. These businesses realized that this was the future and embraced the digital space with the help of Afribiz Connect. Because of this initiative to help businesses recover, Nedbank named Afribiz Connect as a winner in the 2021 Hands Up For Small Businesses campaign. Listen as Indarjee chats to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about how the boost from Nedbank will assist Afribiz Connect in improving their services and in turn, grow more businesses in KZN:

Indarjee mentions the heavy impact that the pandemic had on both his business and those surrounding it, but also how the transition towards e-commerce was difficult for businesses unfamiliar to the space.

They weren't tech-savvy. They had no clue about where to even start. They didn't even have anyone to manage their online business. So I quickly came up with a solution.

Joshen Indarjee, Director, Afribiz Connect

To learn more about Afribiz Connect and how they can assist your business' digital presence, head over to their website




* 29 June 2022 11:50 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Small businesses
Nedbank
Hands Up for Small Business

