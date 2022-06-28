Men should have routine checkups to avoid compromising their sexual health





Men are generally perceived to be rather indifferent about their general health compared to their women counterparts.

Sefako Makgatho University's Urologist professor, Shingai Mutambirwa, has warned men to start taking general medical checkups, especially those relating to their sexual health.

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and Mutambariwa says that regular checkups decrease the fatal chances of chronic disease in men.

Professor Mutambirwa was speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702's Health and Wellness Feature.

If you take care of your general health, you should be decreasing the risk of having leading causes of death. Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist professor - Sefako Makgatho University

Just to give them a bit of fear, if you don't take care of your general health, it is going to impact your sexual health directly and the one that guys are commonly worried about is erection problem. Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist professor - Sefako Makgatho University

