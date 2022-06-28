Renewable energy the next step for SA
- More and more renewable energy companies are popping up around the country
- 740 megawatts will be spread around 4 provinces
Could African Rainbow Energy Projects be the answer to South Africa's load shedding problem?
AREP is an African energy company that focuses on clean energy solutions.
Our current set of projects we were taking on is 20. Both for the private sector, and the continued renewable programme in South Africa.Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy
North West, Northen Cape, Western Cape and Mpumalanga is where 740 megawatts will be spread. The question is, will this be enough?
It's not just us. There are other companies delivering power to the grid, so it does make a difference.Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy
Over the next 18 months, we will be seeing more and more renewable energy plants in and around the country.
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Renewable energy the next step for SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100354678_concept-of-energy-storage-system-renewable-energy-photovoltaics-wind-turbines-and-li-ion-battery-con.html?vti=lgy21po4bg68qzchpl-1-39
More from Local
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC
The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.Read More
ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing
Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference.Read More
Employees must be able to give constructive criticism to employers
Clement Manyathela speaks to life and career coach, Neil Bierbaum, about handling and giving constructive feedback in a workplace.Read More
More from Business
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.Read More
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.Read More
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.Read More
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA
Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers.Read More
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.Read More