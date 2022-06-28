Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Renewable energy the next step for SA

28 June 2022
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Eskom
Renewable energy

Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.
  • More and more renewable energy companies are popping up around the country
  • 740 megawatts will be spread around 4 provinces
Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

Could African Rainbow Energy Projects be the answer to South Africa's load shedding problem?

AREP is an African energy company that focuses on clean energy solutions.

Our current set of projects we were taking on is 20. Both for the private sector, and the continued renewable programme in South Africa.

Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy

North West, Northen Cape, Western Cape and Mpumalanga is where 740 megawatts will be spread. The question is, will this be enough?

It's not just us. There are other companies delivering power to the grid, so it does make a difference.

Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy

Over the next 18 months, we will be seeing more and more renewable energy plants in and around the country.

Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Renewable energy the next step for SA




28 June 2022 4:36 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Eskom
Renewable energy

Share this:
