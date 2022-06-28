Happy Birthday! PRIMEDIA’s 702 is 42 years strong

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: tasha's
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natasha Sideris - Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA. 28 June 2022 10:12 PM
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management 28 June 2022 8:12 PM
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion' The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).... 28 June 2022 7:15 PM
View all Local
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of govern... 28 June 2022 4:43 PM
ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference. 28 June 2022 4:03 PM
ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for a... 28 June 2022 3:14 PM
View all Politics
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA. 28 June 2022 10:12 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management 28 June 2022 8:12 PM
View all Business
'Rolling Goddess' shares her wins, struggles in the fashion industry Lebohang Monyatsi plays the role of Rosie on the soapie 'Generations: The Legacy' and she is the first South African woman in a wh... 28 June 2022 4:54 PM
WATCH: Hilarious! Lady goes crazy as dog attempts to eat chipmunk she just saved Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2022 9:21 AM
Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie. 28 June 2022 6:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film C... 28 June 2022 11:45 AM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'Support for Ukraine seems to be ramping up' - Brooks Spector Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says there is still media interest in what is happening between the two countries. 28 June 2022 11:06 AM
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reach... 27 June 2022 5:30 PM
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 June 2022 1:00 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Happy Birthday! PRIMEDIA’s 702 is 42 years strong

28 June 2022 1:04 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
702
Primedia
42nd birthday

702 station manager Mzo Jojwana says the station continues to walk the talk.

It was dark days indeed in 1980 as Channel 702:“Your Rainbow of Sound” took its first breath on an AM signal in a little studio in Ga Rankuwa, Bophuthatswana. The only other independent radio station in apartheid South Africa, at this time, was Capital Radio 604.

By 1990, amidst daily racial oppression, injustice, strife, and silencing of voices, 702 was becoming a platform for South Africans of different racial, cultural, and political backgrounds to share their views and perspectives, freely, and without fear.

By 1988, 702 had moved away from its Top 40-inspired young adult music format to a talk format. This move was stewarded by some of the finest broadcasters in the land including Stan Katz, John Berks and later on, John Robbie.

Unfiltered, real-time, and real issue talk and listener engagement was paramount. The station positioned itself to be ‘in touch, in tune and independent.’

702 was among the first to have top opinion leaders and newsmakers on air. This included political leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu.

At an 80th birthday celebration for former President Thabo Mbeki this week, the station manager of 702, Mzo Jojwana, and programme manager, Alistair Teeling-Smith, paid tribute to the great statesman. The former President then gracefully spoke of 702 as an important source of news about South Africa under apartheid and how the station provided the ‘real picture’ of what was going on in the country.

On a single day, we listen to the hopes, the despair, the dreams, and the disappointments of our callers. We are a source of information, comfort and of support. We are a daily companion in the lives of many of our listeners.

Mzo Jojwana, Station manager - 702

For many listeners, they cannot remember a time in their lives when they did not wake up to 702. For newer listeners, it is the unfiltered talk, the helplines and the unrivaled listener interactivity that makes 702 an essential part of their every day.

Mzo Jojwana, Station manager - 702

We walk our talk, our commitment to independent journalism and our genuine interest in and concern for our community is ever-present in our community outreach programmes - which are second to none.

Mzo Jojwana, Station manager - 702

Through its forty-two-year life, 702 has attracted the best of the best – among these are John Berks, Stan Katz, Xolani Gwala, Alex Jay, Cocky "Twobull" Thlotlalemaje, John Qwelane, Dan Moyane, John Robbie, Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu, Deborah Patta, Redi Tlhabi, Jeremy Maggs, Jenny Crwys-Williams, Shado Twala, Jeremy Mansfield, Gareth Cliff, Kate Turkington, Tim Modise, and David O'Sullivan.

Today the station attracts the cream of the crop talk show hosts. “With the ilk of Bongani Bingwa, Clement Manyathela, Mandy Wiener, Africa Melane, Relebogile Mabotja, John Perlman, Aubrey Masango and Bruce Whitfield as our flagship talk hosts, we provide the best of real-time talk, analysis, and engagement.

On weekends, listeners are treated to the best of concerts of soulful musical classics, with _Paul Mtirara, Kenny Maistry, Nonn Botha and Refiloe Mpakanyane. _Our EWN news service is run by a devoted team to ensure top-in-class news 24 hours a day.

Despite its humble beginnings, 702 was to become a trendsetter. Not only was this little independent radio station to be South Africa’s first talk radio station, but many in the industry consider it to be the forefather of community radio in the country.

We celebrate 702 for creating a platform for fearless talk and debate in the yesteryear of the apartheid era, and in a new democratic order of today. 702 has been an essential voice in the worst of times and in the best of times. Today we applaud all of those who have made this station 42 years strong.

Jonathan Procter, CEO - Primedia Group

With its kaleidoscope of authentic talk, prism of informed debate and soulful weekends, Primedia’s 702 is set to remain a vibrant and vital radio gem in Gauteng’s broadcasting panorama for many years to come.

Jonathan Procter, CEO - Primedia Group



28 June 2022 1:04 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
702
Primedia
42nd birthday

More from Local

There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time

28 June 2022 10:12 PM

Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'

28 June 2022 8:12 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

28 June 2022 7:15 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC

28 June 2022 6:16 PM

The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan

28 June 2022 5:36 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power

28 June 2022 4:43 PM

Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy the next step for SA

28 June 2022 4:36 PM

Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding

28 June 2022 4:33 PM

The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing

28 June 2022 4:03 PM

Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Employees must be able to give constructive criticism to employers

28 June 2022 3:32 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to life and career coach, Neil Bierbaum, about handling and giving constructive feedback in a workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom hits us with stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday

Local

'Lottery has funded 6 old age homes, 4 rehabs but they are all not operational'

Local

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

Business Local

Happy Birthday! PRIMEDIA’s 702 is 42 years strong

Local

EWN Highlights

SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC

28 June 2022 6:16 PM

Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan

28 June 2022 5:36 PM

ConCourt rules Ntshaveni's analogue switch-off deadline was unlawful

28 June 2022 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA