ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy
JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Gauteng top officials deny their weekend provincial conference was shambolic instead blaming a series of logistical challenges for its long delays.
The province's new top five led by Panyaza Lesufi held a media briefing at the African National Congress' (ANC) Luthuli House headquarters on Tuesday morning.
Lesufi said to label some of the delays experienced over the weekend as one of the former Provincial Executive Committee's (PEC) failures would be unfair.
The ANC in Gauteng - which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for additional members and deal with policy issues next month.
Lesufi explained the issues that led to some of the delays.
"And we had an NEC that met for almost seven hours to deal with this matter and at the doorstep of the conference, they took a decision that the PEC must resolve this matter.
"If you are dealing with logistical matters and you are dealing with a serious political matter of Ekurhuleni in a conference that is highly contested, we had no choice but to immediately go to the PEC."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy
More from Politics
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing
Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair
Results from the hotly-contested provincial conference were announced in the early hours of Monday morning, after spending at least three days deliberating over credentials.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
More from Local
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC
The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
Renewable energy the next step for SA
Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.Read More
Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.Read More
ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing
Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference.Read More