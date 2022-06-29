Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'
Nando's is known for providing South Africans with comic relief and on-point social commentary through all our many rough patches as a nation.
RELATED: #TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Ongoing load shedding is currently a huge concern, adding to the burden of rocketing food and fuel prices.
Nando's is playing its part in adding some light to the general darkness with the "Bright Sides" promotion.
The fast food chain provides free sides with an order of a full chicken, according to the load shedding stage.*
Kubi, kuwrong, kumnyama - at least you get 4 free sides, while stocks last! #Stage6 #NandosBrightSides pic.twitter.com/KaR1EbXrJe— NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 28, 2022
We limit it to 4. Pity Eskom doesn't do the same 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/RCSRqIdPKq— NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 28, 2022
However Nando's has drawn the line at Stage 6*: "We limit it to 4. Pity Eskom doesn't do the same."
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Nando's SA Chief Marketing Officer Doug Place.
We understand people.... don't always have facilities to cook in the dark and we know that people tend to order more Nando's for delivery with load shedding, so to lighten the burden somewhat and bring a bright side to a very dark situation... we'll give you a number of free sides to go with any full chicken.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
Place explains it's been a challenge to keep up with demand for its "Bright Sides" which is why, unfortunately, the number has now been limited to four at a time.
South Africa experienced a difficult COVID lockdown, particularly for the restaurant business, so times have been particularly lean... [on load shedding] Two thirds of our restaurants have generators and that's a good thing but sometimes its hard to put in petrol nine to five.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
We need to be cost-conscious... and aim to be as creative as possible because that tends to be what people remember, and the more creative it is the further the message travels and the less you have to spend on media money to get it out there.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
RELATED: WATCH Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Listen to the conversation with the Nando's CMO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57224951_roasted-chicken-and-various-vegetables-on-a-chopping-wood.html?term=flame%2Bgrilled%2Bchicken&vti=m0r7km6304arz984mw-1-5
More from Business
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Consumer confidence in SA plunges to lowest level in 30 years
The Money Show talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya (Chief Economist, FNB SA) about the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian
The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
R103m PPE tender awarded to Khusela Diko's relative declared unlawful
Zakheni Strategic Supplies, a company owned by Thembile Sangoni, received a tender commitment letter from Kabelo Lehloenya, a chief financial officer for the department just 24 hours after submitting its quotation.Read More
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
More from Local
Consumer confidence in SA plunges to lowest level in 30 years
The Money Show talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya (Chief Economist, FNB SA) about the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian
The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
R103m PPE tender awarded to Khusela Diko's relative declared unlawful
Zakheni Strategic Supplies, a company owned by Thembile Sangoni, received a tender commitment letter from Kabelo Lehloenya, a chief financial officer for the department just 24 hours after submitting its quotation.Read More
Lack of travel history in monkeypox cases a concern - health dept
Mandy Weiner speaks to the national spokesman for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale, on second monkeypox caseRead More
Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages
Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
Joburg businesses lose out on profit due to load shedding
Power cuts have had a devastating impact on small business owners, and they are scrambling to keep their businesses afloat.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Consumer confidence in SA plunges to lowest level in 30 years
The Money Show talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya (Chief Economist, FNB SA) about the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
How Cape Town's history with marriage relates to gender and power in society
Lester Kiewit spoke to Amy Rommelspache, who completed her PhD in History - focusing on women, work and marriage patterns in Cape Town in the first half of the 20th century.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
Big gap between legal and social equality of LGBTQI+ community - OUT
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dawie Nel - director of OUT - which works to eradicate LGBTQI+ hate crimes and discrimination while assisting and supporting victims.Read More
What you need to know about vasectomies
Africa speaks to Dr Trevino Ridgard, Specialist Urologist at Fourways Life Hospital, about the process of getting a vasectomy done.Read More