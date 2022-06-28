There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
More people are being employed in part-time jobs rather than full-time, according to the Quarterly Employment Statistics for the first quarter of 2022 (QES, Q1:2022).
Statistics South Africa says total employment in the formal non-agricultural sector increased by 42 000 in Q1, bringing the level of total employment to around 10,1 million.
Year-on-year (y/y) jobs increased by 200 000 between March 2021 and March 2022.
Total #employment in the formal non-agricultural sector increased by 42 000 in the first quarter of 2022, bringing the level of total employment to approximately 10,1 million.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 28, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/62y0l7c1V3#StatsSA #QES pic.twitter.com/H3Cs2d6jQK
Gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R28,2 billion or -3,4% from R827,3 billion in December 2021 to R799,1 billion in March 2022.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 28, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/62y0l7c1V3#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/2MEhrFtr6a
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.
Masupye explains that full-time employment refers to those who work 40 hours or more a week.
People who are registered as part-time employees work less than 40 hours.
The number of full-time employees stands at 8-million 881-thousand (8 881 000) and for part-timers it is 1-million 223-thousand (1 223 000).
Looking at the quarterly and yearly movement, both full-time and part-time registered an increase... for full-time an increase of 1 000 quarter-on-quarter, and y/y an increase of 80 000.Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics - Stats SA
Part-time, quarter-on-quarter increased by 41 000 and y/y an increase of 192 000.Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics - Stats SA
The highest job increases were recorded in community services, followed by manufacturing and mining.
Industries that registered a drop were led by trade, followed by construction and business services.
Listen to Masupye's breakdown of the latest jobs data below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ibreaker213/ibreaker2131906/ibreaker213190600144/125952884-photo-of-a-worker-lacing-up-leather-boot-on-a-surface-with-protective-helmet-.jpg
More from Business
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.Read More
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom
Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.Read More
All the changes you need to know this tax season
Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.Read More
How a power surge plug can save your electrical appliances
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to head of engineering at Rubicon, Henri van Eetveldt, about severe complication Eskom power cuts has on household and business.Read More
More from Local
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.Read More
Ask your employer about retirement options available, before you commit - expert
Clement Manyathela spoke to Old Mutual's director for large enterprises market - Malusi Ndlovu, for more.Read More
Organised labour at Eskom upset over wage offer rejection reports
Fin24 reported that NUM and NUMSA members were against the proposal, based on a mass distributed letter from one branch.Read More
NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.Read More
Monkeypox: WHO concerned about countries where cases were never detected
South Africa reported its second laboratory-confirmed case of the viral disease this week.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.Read More
How guide dogs help the visually impaired have freedom
The SA Guide-Dog Association for the Blind talks about the role of guide dogs in society.Read More
Stage 8 power cuts or higher a real risk for South Africa, energy experts warn
Eskom's load shedding schedule ends at stage eight, but energy economist Lungile Mashele said that the potential of higher stages remained.Read More