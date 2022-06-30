'Everything Everywhere All at Once': an appropriately unhinged dive into chaos

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions. 2 July 2022 4:55 PM
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Satur... 2 July 2022 4:45 PM
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools... 2 July 2022 12:58 PM
View all Local
Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges. 1 July 2022 3:02 PM
'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC John Maytham spoke to former ANC member Mervyn Bennun about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party. 1 July 2022 6:18 AM
We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA DA chief whip, Natasha Mazzone talks about the charges they have recently laid against the ANC. 30 June 2022 9:10 AM
View all Politics
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week. 1 July 2022 6:17 PM
Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning. 1 July 2022 2:58 PM
What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work? With the ongoing power outages coming as a result of strike action, what can be done to get people back to work? 1 July 2022 9:28 AM
View all Business
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination. 2 July 2022 5:03 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional. 2 July 2022 12:56 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film C... 28 June 2022 11:45 AM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
View all World
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Everything Everywhere All at Once': an appropriately unhinged dive into chaos

30 June 2022 4:02 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Movies
Review
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Absurdism
A24

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is a thoroughly anarchic ride that grips like a pit-bull’s jaw once you get lost in its storytelling, writes Devon Thomas.

REVIEW

Everything Everywhere All at Once seemingly came out of nowhere for me until I first started seeing memes and discussions appear in everything, everywhere, all at once.

Much like the main character, my stubborn instance to not engage on yet another A24 offering this year had withheld me from actually watching the film.

The adventure comedy film and stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan. Veteran cineplex Ster-Kinekor describes the film as "Chinese immigrant Evelyn Quan Wang (Yeoh) is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led."

Released in theatres in March, I only actually watched the film about a week ago after being bullied by social media, my friends, and my boss to check it out – and, boy, was I happy I did.

I was starting to feel A24 fatigue after rewatching a slew of the production company’s films I didn’t give the required attention needed.

The company’s greatest trademark and potentially its biggest flaw is its focus on the hyper-stylisation of its movies and its tendency to favour a slow burn over a firecracker. Like, you really have to sit down if you want to revel in the mastery of some of its greatest films such as The Witch (2015), Hereditary (2018) and Moonlight (2016).

However, for every Spring Breakers (2013) lies The Bling Ring (2013) (literally released months after each other), and I just didn't know if I was down to go through that after 2022’s X left me uncertain after my first watch. Sometimes a hottie just wants a fun slasher blockbuster and not an artful meditation on sex in horror, you know?

But sometimes bullying makes some valid points because All at Once is not only my favourite release of the year, but also might be one of the best things A24’s ever done.

Oh, how I revel in being wrong because it is a rare feeling for me to experience!

All at Once succeeds on just about every level it possibly can: the cast is perfect, the characters are fully realised, the story is exceptional, the writing is some of the best I’ve seen in a while, the production is masterful, the costuming is wild, and the directing truly is something to marvel at. Anyone who doesn’t at the very least appreciate the film on a technical level is simply not as edgy and different as they think they are.

However, technical prowess aside, what is perhaps the most engaging and lasting aspects of the film are its themes, particularly its truly chaotic representation of absurdism.

As person who dwells on (and sometimes wallows in) the meaninglessness of life, I was first introduced to the concept in drama class back in 2011 through the seminal play, Waiting for Godot.

It’s safe to say that I have been going through an existential crisis ever since.

Godot centres around two characters waiting for the titular Godot who never shows up but despite its relatively simple concept, it's absolutely bizarre. Much like All at Once. To be honest, I lost count on how many times I said “wtf is going on, here?”. If any substances were involved, I would have lost whatever was left of my mind.

And, just like Godot, I loved every second of it.

Maybe it’s because I managed to enter into the film basically blind. Perhaps I need to have a chat with the creators? Either way, I deserve compensation for what that first act did to me.

There was nary a second of the first chunk of the film where I could confidently say that I knew what was happening or where the film was going and that is even rarer than me being wrong. It's not very often you come into a mainstream movie that trusts its audience enough to deliver a premise and have them figure everything else out.

Broken into three (unequal but just as strong) parts – "Everything", "Everywhere" and "All at Once" – the movie explores existentialism and absurdity in a way I haven’t really experienced since Godot messed me up.

Without spoiling much, this is very much a film about a woman’s reality unravelling and the blissfulness that can come with that.

As the film progresses, Evelyn steadily learns to let go of (her) reality and embrace meaninglessness in a way that only absurdism knows how.

All at Once could have very easily lost itself in its navigation of its themes but as things unravel, its story and message become stronger.

At its core, the film ultimately deals with motherhood and the rabid uncertainty that comes with that, especially when faced with a life that, at the end of the day, is devoid of meaning and where the only thing that makes sense is that nothing makes sense.

The film is a thoroughly chaotic ride that grips like a pit-bull’s jaw once you truly give it the A24 treatment it deserves and get lost in the storytelling, which somehow manages to be the most coherently incoherent mess I have ever had the pleasure to revel in.

M. Night Shyamalan really needs to take pointers from All at Once's directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert if he wants me to start taking him as seriously as his movies imply I need to do.

I’ll leave you with two quotes from the film that perfectly sums up its modus operandi: it’s “all just a pointless swirling bucket of bullsh*t” so “we can do whatever we want because nothing matters”.

Honestly, this is an undisputable 10/10. I refuse to argue otherwise.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is out in cinemas now.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': an appropriately unhinged dive into chaos




30 June 2022 4:02 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Movies
Review
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Absurdism
A24

More from Lifestyle

Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album

2 July 2022 5:03 PM

John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer culture in SA: Consumers demanding authenticity and honesty - expert

2 July 2022 9:54 AM

Recent studies also reveal that a growing number of consumers say that they’re more likely to trust what influencers say about brands much more than what brands say about themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music

1 July 2022 5:37 PM

John Maythem is joined by musician and composer, Roland Moses, to describe the sustainable music programme he created at Nokuphila School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers

1 July 2022 4:21 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to callers about what they miss the most about their childhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What James Bhemgee's story teaches us about the mistreatment of SA artists

1 July 2022 2:27 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre, about the life of James Bhemgee and what his death reveals about how the country neglects its artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories

1 July 2022 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about some of the week's positve news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: Seven load shedding friendly places to dine at

1 July 2022 12:53 PM

Here are a few places you can consider going to escape the load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your July Netflix Guide: Spice up your life with some mystery and adventure

1 July 2022 9:13 AM

This month enjoy some action, thrills and adventure with titles like 'Stranger Things 4: Volume 2,' 'Girl in the Picture,' and the 'Gray Man'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to take disciplinary action against staff who embarked on unlawful strike

Local

'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC

Politics Local

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Pepper spray claims and community complaints

Local

What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work?

Business Local

EWN Highlights

London marks 50 years of Pride

3 July 2022 6:30 AM

Lotto results: Saturday, 02 July 2022

3 July 2022 6:17 AM

Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus

2 July 2022 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA