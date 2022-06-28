ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing
- Panyaza Lesufi named new provincial chairperson
- David Makhura remains Gauteng premier
ANC in Gauteng held its 14th press conference over the weekend where Panyaza Lesufi was elected their new provincial chairperson.
Different factors played a role in the conference being delayed and seemingly unorganised.
It's unfair for us to describe their conference as shambolic or in the words of some NEC members observing it, that it was a shame and it was embarrassing.Tshidi Madia - Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
With Lesufi as the new chair and David Makhura still the premier of Gauteng, many wonder whether or not there will now be two centres of power.
Panyazi Lesufi made it very clear that Makhura remains the premier of Gauteng.Tshidi Madia - Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Makhura remains confident that he remains the man to lead ANC in the space of government.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC
The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
Renewable energy the next step for SA
Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.Read More
Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.Read More
Employees must be able to give constructive criticism to employers
Clement Manyathela speaks to life and career coach, Neil Bierbaum, about handling and giving constructive feedback in a workplace.Read More
More from Politics
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy
The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for additional members and deal with policy issues next month.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair
Results from the hotly-contested provincial conference were announced in the early hours of Monday morning, after spending at least three days deliberating over credentials.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More