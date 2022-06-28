ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing





Panyaza Lesufi named new provincial chairperson

David Makhura remains Gauteng premier

ANC Gauteng's 14th Provincial Conference. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN.

ANC in Gauteng held its 14th press conference over the weekend where Panyaza Lesufi was elected their new provincial chairperson.

Different factors played a role in the conference being delayed and seemingly unorganised.

It's unfair for us to describe their conference as shambolic or in the words of some NEC members observing it, that it was a shame and it was embarrassing. Tshidi Madia - Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

With Lesufi as the new chair and David Makhura still the premier of Gauteng, many wonder whether or not there will now be two centres of power.

Panyazi Lesufi made it very clear that Makhura remains the premier of Gauteng. Tshidi Madia - Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Makhura remains confident that he remains the man to lead ANC in the space of government.

