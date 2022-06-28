Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding





JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that Eskom executives and union leaders are locked in sensitive marathon talks in an effort to resolve the strike that has crippled the country with power cuts.

The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.

This has led to stage 6 load shedding returning for the second time ever.

South Africa's worst fears have officially been confirmed, with Eskom implementing stage 6 load shedding from 4 pm until 10 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the labour action had dealt the utility a heavy blow.

“This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plant from damage. There is a high risk that the stage of load shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the plant.”

#PowerAlert1



Due to unlawful industrial action, Stage 6 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented at 16:00 until 22:00 this evening. Stage 4 will then continue to be implemented until midnight. pic.twitter.com/BEJZLMcjr3 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 28, 2022

