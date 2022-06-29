Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that Eskom has offered workers 7% wage increases amid a wildcat strike and deepening tensions with labour.
The power utility was locked in an emergency meeting with trade unions on Tuesday where the new proposal was tabled.
Talks between unions and Eskom collapsed last week after the power utility offered workers 5.3%.
While Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan jumped the gun by stating that an agreement had been reached in the wage talks, this is far from the truth as unions only started canvassing members on the 7% on Tuesday night.
Although the statement enraged unions, who felt undermined after the sensitive talks, Eyewitness News understands that union leaders are not wholly opposed to the new offer, with consultation meetings with workers likely going to see them explain why it is not a bad idea.
Last year, Eskom unilaterally implemented 1.5% salary adjustments for workers, leading to a standoff with unions.
Before that, it signed a deal with employees covering the period 1 July to 30 June 2021 after opening talks with a zero percent offer.
It secured staffers between 7% and 7.5% wage hikes, a once-off cash payment of R10,000 and other benefits.
At the beginning of this year’s round of talks, Numsa and the NUM demanded 15% salary increases while Solidarity wanted 8.4%.
If accepted by workers, the 7% offer would cushion wages against the effects of inflation which stood at 6.5% in May.
In the short-term though, all parties hope the return to the negotiations table will encourage workers to return to power stations as the country grapples with stage six power cuts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase
More from Business
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
LISTEN: What a national power blackout means for South Africans
Energy analyst Chris Yelland says that the probability of a total blackout is very low.Read More
Why plant-based product names has the Department of Agriculture up in arms
John Maytham speaks to attorney and partner at Hahn & Hahn Attorneys, Janusz Luterek, about the Department of Agriculture's problem with the potential confusion over plant-based product names.Read More
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.Read More
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
More from Local
Lack of travel history in monkeypox cases a concern - health dept
Mandy Weiner speaks to the national spokesman for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale, on second monkeypox caseRead More
Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages
Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
Joburg businesses lose out on profit due to load shedding
Power cuts have had a devastating impact on small business owners, and they are scrambling to keep their businesses afloat.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
What we need to do to tackle queerphobic hate crimes beyond our Constitution
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Edwin Cameron on how we can better protect members of the LGBTQI+ community from hate crimes and discrimination.Read More
Fatal shark attack leaves Plettenberg Bay reeling, beaches closed
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More