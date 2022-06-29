No link between two confirmed cases of monkeypox - Health Dept
On Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed a second case of monkeypox in the country, urging people to be vigilant.
The second patient is a 32-year-old man from Cape Town, while the first case - of a 30-year-old Johannesburg man, was confirmed in Gauteng last week. Both men had no recent travel history.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the health department's deputy minister, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the second case confirms that there might be a local transmission issue.
There is no history of the two cases being linked yet and there is no history of these two having travelled outside of the country. We suppose there may be someone else in the country who may have travelled outside of the country and we have not picked up through the tests and through symptoms.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister - Department of Health
The department says monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.
It is a very mild disease, it is self-limiting, and it shows by skin lesions and there may be some headaches and fever.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister - Department of Health
Stick to your personal hygiene, don't hug and shake hands when there are some skin lesions in your hands or body.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister - Department of Health
Dhlomo says people must look for suspicious body lesions or blisters and go to the clinic or hospital for testing.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith
