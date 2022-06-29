LISTEN: What a national power blackout means for South Africans
As South Africans battle stage 6 of loadshedding, what are the chances of a total blackout?
Workers at the power utility embarked on a wage strike while the country was already on stage 4 rolling blackouts.
The workers are demanding a 7% wage increase while Eskom is offering a 5.3%. increase.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence Energy, Chris Yelland, about the developments at Eskom.
RELATED: Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase
The probability of a blackout is very low but the probability is not risk. Risk takes into account the probability of a certain incident as well as the consequences of the incident.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence
A national blackout could mean you wouldn't be able to use your cellphone, you wouldn't be able to use an ATM, you wouldn't be able to buy anything at the shops using a credit card, or get cash at the ATM. You wouldn't be able to get petrol at the petrol station and water in the taps would run dry.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Why plant-based product names has the Department of Agriculture up in arms
John Maytham speaks to attorney and partner at Hahn & Hahn Attorneys, Janusz Luterek, about the Department of Agriculture's problem with the potential confusion over plant-based product names.Read More
Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase
Talks between unions and Eskom collapsed last week after the power utility offered workers 5.3%.Read More
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time
Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.Read More
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
More from Local
Lack of travel history in monkeypox cases a concern - health dept
Mandy Weiner speaks to the national spokesman for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale, on second monkeypox caseRead More
Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages
Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
Joburg businesses lose out on profit due to load shedding
Power cuts have had a devastating impact on small business owners, and they are scrambling to keep their businesses afloat.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
What we need to do to tackle queerphobic hate crimes beyond our Constitution
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Edwin Cameron on how we can better protect members of the LGBTQI+ community from hate crimes and discrimination.Read More
Fatal shark attack leaves Plettenberg Bay reeling, beaches closed
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More