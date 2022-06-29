WATCH: Lady sexually harassing male petrol attendant goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately? Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A video of a woman harassing a petrol attendant has gone viral. The video shows the woman trying to kiss the man who moves his face away from her. She then proceeds to do sexual acts behind him while saying she 'likes' men.
Watch the video below:
Petrol is expensive..😳😳 pic.twitter.com/nmVKOUD8OL— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 23, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
